NY Gyms Outside City, Museums Return as Schools Count Down to Contested Reopening

Gyms can open across New York Monday for the first time in five months, though fitness aficionados in the five boroughs will have to wait until early September to get their indoor workouts on. They can visit museums in New York City, though, starting Monday. Meanwhile, the in-person debate over city schools rages on.

Like with all other previous phases of reopening, the return of gyms and museums this week comes with strict capacity limitations and other COVID precautions aimed at maintaining New York's continuing low rate of virus transmission.

For museums, capacity is limited to 25 percent. For gyms, that number is 33 percent to start, though if that proves problematic, the state says it will dial that number back. Health requirements include mandatory masks at all times, proper air ventilation, sign-in forms, screening at the door (like temperature checks) and social distancing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo left indoor classes' return to local officials.

Mayor Bill de Blasio late last week said no indoor classes or indoor pools will be permitted when the city's gyms first reopen, which they're expected to begin doing by Sept. 2 following state-mandated inspections. Those have been delayed a bit by the city's focus on school inspections as it works to make them ready to safely accommodate students and staff for partial in-person learning by Sept. 10.

Whether city schools should reopen at all to in-person learning so early -- as a growing number of major school districts from Chicago to Los Angeles to Houston and Newark, New Jersey -- remains a matter of heated debate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo fanned the flames of that debate Friday, when he was asked in a "TODAY" interview whether he would send his children, were they still school-aged, to New York City schools in person last month. Cuomo wouldn't commit.

"I would have a lot of questions, parents do have a lot of questions. This is a risky proposition no matter how you do it ... let's be honest," Cuomo said. "You're bringing a lot of people into a congregate setting. Do you have the testing? Do you have the tracing? Do you have the social distance requirements? We've seen schools open, we've seen colleges open and get into trouble in one week, so there's a lot of questions to answer before, but that's the dialogue we're having now, and again, if it's not a smart plan, then it shouldn't happen."

A quarter of New York City families have opted to begin the year fully remotely; 15 percent of teachers say they'll also limit their instruction to virtual means. Still, that leaves about three-quarters of a million students signed on for the hybrid approach. The city plan calls for them in school no more than three times a week.

De Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza have repeatedly said they would not allow students to physically return to the classroom if it were not safe -- and they won't hesitate to re-close school buildings if it becomes unsafe at some point. For the city, that means sustaining a seven-day rolling average positive COVID test rate below 3 percent.

But the teachers' union and some local officials have questioned whether the health and safety standards are high enough. Last week, the city's biggest teachers' union threatened to strike if schools reopen under the mayor's current plan, which the union president says lacks specifics and transparency.

Some local officials have also pushed for more outdoor learning, given concerns about ventilation in school buildings (and some school buildings more than others). De Blasio has said he was concerned about over-relying on outdoor learning given unforeseeable weather impacts, but that he was reviewing plans. He said he expected to provide more updates on that matter this week.