NY Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge

What to Know Joe Judge is out after two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday.

Judge, who came to New York after years as the assistant coach of the New England Patriots, went 6-10 in his first season and 4-13 in his second season with the Giants.

The news comes on the heels of the Giants announcing Dave Gettleman was retiring as general manager a day after New York (4-13) dropped its season finale 22-7 to Washington.

Although Judge, who has coached for 17 years, has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama, he never seemed to find a steady footing during his tenure at the helm of the New York team as his time as head coach was marked by consecutive losing seasons.

In a statement, team president John Mara said the decision was in the best interest of the team.

"[New York Giants Chairperson] Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction," Mara said. "We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.

"I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision."

The news comes on the heels of the Giants announcing Dave Gettleman was retiring as general manager -- after 35 years in the NFL and four seasons with the team -- a day after New York (4-13) dropped its season finale 22-7 to Washington. It was the sixth straight loss and it ended a dismal, injury-plagued second season under coach Judge.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," said Mara of Gettleman's retirement. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Mara said the franchise is looking to fill in the general manager position, which will lead the effort to find a new head coach.

"It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field," Tisch said. "We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."