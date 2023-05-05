NY Fire Department Heads Pocketed Thousands, Spent Funds on Lavish Trips, Jewelry: Audit

A Long Island fire department is accused of spending more than half a million dollars on things like diamond rings, Christmas gifts and vacations on an Alaskan cruise.

The North Amityville Fire Company says all the people responsible for the alleged spending spree are no longer with the department, but officials add the mismanagement drove away volunteers and slowed down response times to emergencies.

According to the New York State Comptroller's audit, the fire department had over $585,000 in inappropriate purchases on travel, professional basketball game tickets and vehicle maintenance on cars not owned by the department.

For volunteers of the department, like 11-year veteran Jerome Moore, the audit finding echoed claims made over a year ago.

"A lot of things in the reported disgusted me because it wasn't the right thing to do," Moore said.

Of the alleged misuse of funds, over $106,000 went to six board members and the chief in 2017 and 2018. Those familiar with the investigation say then-Chief Aaron Collins and his wife used department funds for a trip to a clothing-optional resort in Jamaica, and they also allegedly spent over $5,000 on gold and diamond rings.

Those purchases are part of a litany of spending by department leaders that included the cruise, as well as air travel to places like Las Vegas and Nashville.

Babylon Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer and his town board helped force out those running the department last year.

"It was an out of control place that clearly they were using for their personal piggie banks to enrich themselves," Schaffer said.

Now, Schaffer hopes to win restitution of the money and see criminal charges against those responsible.

Jerome Moore is now vice chairman of the departments board of commissioners and is credited with restoring the department's reputation and performance level

"In my eyes it’s moving in the right direction," Moore said. "With the policies and procedures in place, people are trusting us and the community is trusting us knowing that can’t happen again."

The state comptroller's office said its turned the audit findings over to the Suffolk County district attorney's office, but a DA spokesperson refused to comment over whether a criminal investigation was underway.

Collins, the former chief, did not respond to calls or text messages from News 4 requesting comment.