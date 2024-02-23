NY exterminator allegedly sprayed chemicals on young woman in ploy to film her change

A Long Island exterminator has been arrested, accused of trying to record a 19-year-old woman as she changed during a house call on Thursday.

Police said the young woman hired Joroba Pest Control to exterminate her Hempstead apartment. She was home Thursday afternoon when the technician arrived to complete the job.

Walter Rivas, 45, was spraying the apartment when some of the chemicals "got on the victim," according to police.

He then encouraged the woman to change her clothes to avoid any potential contamination, police said. But when the woman started changing, she told police she noticed a phone recording her through a bucket that had been placed on her bed.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said she immediately called 911. Officers conducted their investigation and promptly Rivas on a charge of unlawful surveillance.

Attorney information for Rivas was not immediately known. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police want to speak to other potential victims, who are asked to call 516-573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.