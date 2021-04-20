NY Eases Rules as New COVID-19 Cases Drop; CT Poised to Ditch All But Masks

What to Know New York recorded just under 43,000 new cases in the seven-day period that ended Sunday; the improved numbers mean more can reopen safely

Museums and zoos in New York can open up their doors to 50% of their normal capacity starting Monday. Movie theaters can now seat up to one-third of normal capacity

On May 19, large indoor arenas can increase their capacity to 25%. On that same day, all restrictions will ease in Connecticut; the only lingering requirement will be indoor masking

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is planning to allow more people inside New York museums, movie theaters and indoor sports arenas in the next few weeks, as the latest data suggests the state's vaccination campaign is helping to curb COVID-19 infection levels.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state recorded just under 43,000 new cases in the seven-day period that ended Sunday. That's the lowest number for any seven-day stretch since Thanksgiving and down 25% since the last days in March.

Hospitalizations are also slowly dropping. Hospitals across New York reported about 3,800 patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday, down 14% from two weeks prior.

"The numbers are stable and going down so we can start to open up more economic activity,” Cuomo said Monday as he announced his next steps.

Starting on Monday, April 26, museums and zoos in New York can open up their doors to 50% of their normal capacity, while movie theaters will expand to one-third of normal capacity. On May 19, large indoor arenas with more than 10,000 seats can increase their capacity to 25%, up from the current 10% limit.

And the state's chief judge ordered all judges and court staff to physically return to work in their assigned courthouses by May 24, a change that may help deal with a backlog of postponed trials.

More aggressive lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is set for the neighboring state of Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the state will end all remaining business restrictions on May 19. The state's health department will issue recommendations for safe operation of indoor and large outdoor events.

The only mandate that will still be required is indoor mask-wearing — leaving social distancing up to the businesses.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

New York had recorded among the nation's highest levels of infections and hospitalizations in recent months and still ranks in the top third for most infections per capita.

The state has made significant progress in vaccinations in recent weeks, but the majority of New Yorkers are still not protected. About 5.5 million of its roughly 19 million residents are fully vaccinated. That's about 28.4% of the state population.

Some public health experts have worried that New York has been easing COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining and gatherings too quickly. There are still hotspots for the virus. Hospitals in western New York reported 346 coronavirus patients as of Saturday, up from as low as 137 in mid-March.

State health officials haven't offered any reason for the uptick in western New York, though Cuomo put the blame on human behavior.

“We don’t believe there’s anything that accounts for that than the variant in human behavior and the precautions people take,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said his administration is not considering imposing restrictions again in western New York.

“But we do have to get it under control,” he added.