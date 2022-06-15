NY Driver With Dust-Off to Nose Faints After Crash, Wakes Up and Causes More: Cops

A 29-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for a wild series of traffic collisions after police say they spotted him passed out behind the wheel, an aerosol can of dust cleaner by his nose, following an initial crash in Nassau County, officials say.

According to police, cops responding to multiple 911 calls about a possible drunk driver at Campbell Road and Martin Drive in Wantagh shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday encountered Colin Cassidy, who lives in the area, in a Nissan Sentra that had just been involved in an accident. They say he was holding a can of Dust-Off, a refrigerant-based propellant cleaner that experts say has been used in huffing, to his nose.

Then Cassidy fainted, police say. Police tried to get him out of the vehicle but say he regained consciousness, shifted the car into reverse and started colliding with other vehicles in the area. Cops were able to breach the driver's side door to secure the vehicle and apprehend Cassidy without further incident, they said.

It did not appear anyone was hurt in the mayhem. Three aerosol cans were later recovered from Cassidy's car, police said.

Cassidy faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and reckless endangerment as well as multiple traffic violations. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Attorney details weren't immediately clear.