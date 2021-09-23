Howard Zucker

NY Department of Health Chief Howard Zucker Resigns

Dr. Howard Zucker attends Governor Andrew Cuomo (not shown)
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has submitted his resignation, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Zucker will stay on board until a replacement is made to assist in the transition amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which he has helped lead the state through for the last year and a half, Hochul said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Democrat said she agreed with his decision to step down, thanked him for his years of service and said Zucker was moving on to other ventures.

She didn't specify what kind of ventures as she dropped the news at the tail end of her COVID briefing but said, "I made it very clear on my first day in office that I'd be looking to build a new team" as she tries to restore faith in Albany following her predecessor's scandal-plagued resignation earlier this summer.

Local

gabby petito 3 hours ago

Where Is Brian Laundrie? No Sign of Gabby Petito Fiancé as Latest Search Hits 3rd Day

11 hours ago

Paterson School Lunches Outrage Parents, School Officials

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Howard ZuckerCOVID-19Kathy Hochul
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us