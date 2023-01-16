NY Democrats Ask Republican Leaders to ‘Forthrightly Cooperate' With Santos Investigations

Two Democratic lawmakers from New York called on GOP leaders Sunday to “forthrightly cooperate” with all the investigations into freshman Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to having fabricated large parts of his résumé.

In a letter Sunday, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres asked Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House GOP caucus chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Congressional Leadership Fund President Dan Conston to "proactively and forthrightly cooperate with all current and future investigations into Mr. Santos, including the investigation by the House Committee on Ethics that Speaker McCarthy confirmed this week.”

"In addition, we urge you to inform the American people about your knowledge of Mr. Santos's web of deceit prior to the election so that the public understands whether and to what extent you were complicit in Mr. Santos's fraud on his voters."

The letter points to a recent New York Times report that detailed GOP leaders’ awareness of Santos’ false claims before the November midterms election.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The report expanded "upon the degree to which each of you had at least some foreknowledge of Mr. Santos’s lies," Goldman and Torres wrote. "Sadly, even now, after eight other Republican members of Congress have called for Mr. Santos to resign, you have refused to make any public comment on Mr. Santos’s fraudulent candidacy, nor have you shared with the public your understanding of Mr. Santos’s blatant deception and lies prior to the election."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.