NY Dad Dies in Wreck With Stolen Range Rover — and His Family Drove by Scene Without Knowing

A beloved 75-year-old husband and father died in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a stolen Range Rover on the Southern State Parkway earlier this week, New York State Police and the man's family confirmed.

Richard Riggs, of Holbrook, died of his injuries at the scene of Monday's crash on the parkway east of exit 38, State Police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Range Rover that was later determined to have been stolen were moving east on the parkway, operating erratically, shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the town of Babylon.

The two vehicles tried to pass in between two others -- a Toyota Prius and a Mitsubishi Outlander, which caused a collision, officials said.

The collision sent the stolen Range Rover off the road onto the right shoulder and into the tree line, while the Outlander hit a tree and flipped over, coming to rest on the right shoulder. The Prius hit a cement jersey barrier coming to rest in the left lane, east of the scene, according to State Police.

Riggs had been in the Outlander. He appears to have been the lone occupant.

His wife told News 4 she and her daughter had been driving on the same parkway Monday afternoon to pick up her grandkids from camp when the daughter saw the overturned Outlander and gasped because it looked like her father's car.

The two women didn't know it was Riggs' vehicle for sure. Police were directing traffic off the exit and they had to pick the kids up from camp, Riggs' wife said.

She called her son-in-law to get more information and learned it was indeed her husband of 52 years. And he was dead in the vehicle at the time they passed.

The woman says she now can't get the image of that ruined vehicle out of her head. She is pleading with the public to come forward with any information that would lead to arrests in the case.

The two occupants in the Range Rover were witnessed being picked up by the people in the white Jeep and fled the scene. No information was available on any potential suspects as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Grand larceny auto theft has surged across the state and in New York City over the last year, according to a new warning from the DMV Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Monday's crash is asked to call the State Police at 631-756-3300.