Woman Dies as SUV Smashes Through Fence, Flies Off Embankment Into Hutchinson River

At least one woman died after being pulled from a submerged Jeep that plunged into the Hutchinson River after the driver lost control, smashed through a fence and was flung over an embankment in Westchester County, multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told News 4.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people may have been in the vehicle at the time the SUV went into the water, near the Fulton Avenue Bridge in Mount Vernon, around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses told News 4 the driver of the Jeep had just been at a gas station. The next sound they heard was a loud crash. They rushed to the embankment, where they watched helplessly as the Jeep slowly sank into the river.

The back windshield wiper was still working at the time.

Multiple units, including members of the FDNY, responded to the scene. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a flurry of emergency activity. Detectives were seen taken photographs from the embankment.

Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Submerged in Hutchinson River @CitizenApp Pelham Pkwy & S Fulton Ave 8:45:11 AM EDT

"There was nothing they could do but they tried. It was like trying to find something with your eyes closed -- in that water they couldn't see anything," witness John Valeate said.

The investigation is ongoing.