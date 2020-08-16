NY COVID-19 Test Count Hits 7 Million; 6 Deaths Saturday

The number of New York coronavirus tests coming back positive remained below 1% for a ninth consecutive day as the total number of tests conducted statewide during the pandemic hit 7 million, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Six people died Saturday, he said, and more than 520 were in the hospital.

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low,” Cuomo said in a news release. He called the testing milestones “remarkable accomplishments.”

The governor on Monday is expected to released long-awaited reopening guidance for indoor gyms.

Bowling alleys can reopen statewide Monday but must limit occupancy to 50% and establish disinfection protocols for shared and rented equipment. Rules released by Cuomo Friday also require bowling alley staff to close every other lane and bring food and alcohol to customers.

More than 600 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in more than half of the state's 62 counties Saturday. The new cases represented 0.78% of those tested and brought the statewide total to just over 425,500.

The pandemic hit New York this spring and saw a peak of more than 700 deaths a day in early April. In all, New York has seen 25,250 virus-related deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.