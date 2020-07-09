NY County in Reopening Phase 4 Warns of Potential COVID Exposure at Supermarket

What to Know Putnam County is warning anyone who may have been to a local supermarket on two days this month could have been exposed to COVID

The Putnam County Department of Health, part of New York's Mid-Hudson region, is warning people about potential COVID exposure in a local supermarket this month, officials confirmed Thursday.

It's the county's first health alert related to a COVID positive person in a public space to date. Anyone who was in TOPS Friendly Markets in Carmel on July 2 between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. or July 5 between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. may have been exposed, officials said.

Anyone with questions can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390; those who fear they may have been exposed should call their healthcare providers.

No details on the infected person were available. COVID symptoms may include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. While most symptoms are mild, some coronavirus cases can turn severe, leading to hospitalization and death.

Putnam County only reported four new COVID cases overnight, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday, bringing its total diagnosed cases to 1,348. That's a fraction of the nearly 400,000 confirmed COVID cases statewide to date. The county has confirmed 63 virus deaths to date, just two-tenths of a percent of New York's total.

It's one of seven counties in the Mid-Hudson region, which entered Phase IV of Cuomo's reopening plan this week. Phase IV allows for low-risk outdoor and indoor venues to open like museums, aquariums and zoos. It also raises the cap on social gatherings to 50.

As of Friday, malls will also be allowed to open in Phase IV regions, Cuomo said, though they must meet certain air filtration standards.

