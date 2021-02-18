Newark

NY Corrections Officer Charged With Fatally Shooting 2 Women in New Jersey: Prosecutors

A New York corrections officer accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and another woman in New Jersey has been arrested, according to authorities.

Essex County prosecutors on Wednesday announced that 24-year-old John Menendez, a Hudson County corrections officer from West New York, was charged with the murders of 40-year-olds Anna Shpilberg and Luiza Shinkarevskaya in Newark.

Police say Shpilberg was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with Menendez. She was found shot in the passenger seat of her vehicle on Tuesday night near Edison Place and Bruen Street.

About three miles away on Haynes Avenue, Shinkarevskaya was found on the same day also with a gunshot wound, according to police. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shootings as investigations are still ongoing.

Authorities have charged Menendez with two counts of murder and weapons offenses. No other information was immediately available.

