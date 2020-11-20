NY Company Makes Cuomo Window Stickers to Keep Eye on Thanksgiving

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is coming to Thanksgiving dinner.

A Buffalo-area small business owner has found a creative way to help bring in more customers, as well as give them a little laugh amid the pandemic, by selling stickers of half of the New York governor's face.

While the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Cuomo himself have urged people to avoid travel and large gatherings this Thanksgiving, those who do gather and celebrate can do it with the Democrat watching over them to make sure everyone takes necessary safety precautions.

The owner of the printing business Custom 716, Daniel P. Bacon Jr., says he came up with the idea because he hopes to bring people together and give them a reason to smile.

"Not a lot of people are laughing right now. A lot of people have been impacted negatively because of this. So if I'm able to share a laugh from one home to another, that makes me happy," Bacon said.

The stickers are selling for $10 with free shipping.