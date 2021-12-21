NY Cancels January Regents Exam; June and August Still Up in the Air

The state of New York cancelled the January Regents exam on Tuesday and said it would seek modifications to high school graduation requirements for students who were supposed to take the test.

"Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state," state education commissioner Betty Rosa said in a statement, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The education department will ask the Board of Regents to issue emergency regulations waiving the test requirement for students who would otherwise have to take a Regents exam in January in order to get a diploma.

To quality, the department said students had to be enrolled in a course that would usually require a January exam to complete, and otherwise earn credit for the class, or complete a make-up program to earn course credit.

The education department said it was still too early to make a determination about whether the June 2022 or August 2022 exams would proceed as scheduled.

Last March, the Regents cancelled most tests for 2021, except those that were federally required.