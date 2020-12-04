NY Bans Cancer-Causing ‘Forever Chemicals' Used in Pizza Boxes, Food Packaging

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this week banning the continued use of "forever chemicals" commonly used in pizza boxes and other food packaging.

The new law bans the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) that have been linked to increased cancer risk, kidney disease, and weakened immune systems, the authors of the bill, Senator Brad Hoylman and Assembly Member Patricia Fahy, wrote.

"Today, New York joins Washington State and Maine in passing strong protections against cancer-causing PFAS chemicals in food packaging, such as pizza boxes and fast food containers from restaurants like Wendy’s and McDonald’s," Sen. Hoylman said in a press release Thursday.

PFSA are commonly known as "forever chemicals" because they don't easily break down after ingestion. The chemical is often added to packaging by manufacturers for resistance to water and grease, according to Consumer Reports, who "applauded" the passage of New York's new law.

First-time fines for companies violating the law come with a $10,000 price tag. Additional violations could result in penalties up to $25,000.

According to the text of the bill, its rules take effect on December 31, 2022.