NY Attorney General Seeks Civil Contempt Order, Fines Against Trump Over Subpoena

A judge previously order the former president to hand over documents related to a subpoena in a civil investigation by the state of New York

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New York's attorney general is seeking a court order holding former president Donald Trump in civil contempt, with possible fines of up to $10,000 a day.

Attorney General Letitia James' office filed the motion Thursday, seeking the order from a Manhattan court over Trump's alleged non-compliance with a previous order to produce subpoenaed documents.

“The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” James said in a statement. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

This is a developing story.

