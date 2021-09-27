ida

NY Announces $27M in Ida Aid for Undocumented Residents

NBC Universal, Inc.

Starting Monday, undocumented New York residents who had been impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida can apply for aid through the state's new recovery program.

Because undocumented New Yorkers don't qualify for federal assistance, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced a $27 million relief fund for undocumented victims of flooding and other storm damage. The funds will be distributed through nonprofit organizations in the severely impacted areas of New York City, Long Island and Westchester and Rockland County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"When I saw the devastation of Hurricane Ida, I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help impacted communities recover, and this funding is a fulfillment of that promise," Gov. Hochul said in her announcement. "With these resources dedicated to undocumented New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and partnerships with organizations on the ground, we can close gaps in aid and help New Yorkers in need. I urge eligible New Yorkers to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild."

To qualify, applications mustn't be eligible for FEMA assistance or have someone in their household who's eligible for FEMA relief. These organizations will start accepting applications Monday and residents have until Nov. 26 to apply:

  • Bronx - Catholic Charities Community Services, 402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455 
  • Brooklyn - Chinese American Planning Council, 4101 8th Ave, 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232
  • Queens - MinKwon, 133-29 41st Avenue, Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355
  • QueensMake the Road, 92-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 
  • Staten Island - Make the Road, 161 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302
  • Nassau - Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County, 134 Jackson Street, Hempstead, NY 11550
  • Suffolk - Make the Road, 1090 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717
  • Westchester & Rockland - NeighborsLink, 27 Columbus Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Impacted residents can also call the New York State Office for New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday, or visit the organizations above.

Local

New York Giants 4 hours ago

New York Giants 0-3 After Another Late Loss on Field Goal

Michael k Williams 12 hours ago

Michael K. Williams of ‘The Wire' Honored After Death With New NYC Mural

Immigrants and low-income residents were some of the people most impacted by Ida in New York City. The Department of Buildings said that five of the six buildings where New Yorkers lost their lives had illegal basement or cellar conversions.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ida
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us