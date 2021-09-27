NY Announces $27M in Ida Aid for Undocumented Residents

Starting Monday, undocumented New York residents who had been impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida can apply for aid through the state's new recovery program.

Because undocumented New Yorkers don't qualify for federal assistance, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced a $27 million relief fund for undocumented victims of flooding and other storm damage. The funds will be distributed through nonprofit organizations in the severely impacted areas of New York City, Long Island and Westchester and Rockland County.

"When I saw the devastation of Hurricane Ida, I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help impacted communities recover, and this funding is a fulfillment of that promise," Gov. Hochul said in her announcement. "With these resources dedicated to undocumented New Yorkers who are ineligible for FEMA relief and partnerships with organizations on the ground, we can close gaps in aid and help New Yorkers in need. I urge eligible New Yorkers to apply to get the funding they need to rebuild."

To qualify, applications mustn't be eligible for FEMA assistance or have someone in their household who's eligible for FEMA relief. These organizations will start accepting applications Monday and residents have until Nov. 26 to apply:

Bronx - Catholic Charities Community Services, 402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455

402 East 152nd Street, Bronx, NY 10455 Brooklyn - Chinese American Planning Council, 4101 8th Ave, 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232

4101 8th Ave, 4th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232 Queens - MinKwon , 133-29 41st Avenue, Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355

, 133-29 41st Avenue, Suite 202, Flushing, NY 11355 Queens - Make the Road , 92-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

- , 92-10 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Staten Island - Make the Road , 161 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302

, 161 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 Nassau - Economic Opportunity Commission of Nassau County , 134 Jackson Street, Hempstead, NY 11550

, 134 Jackson Street, Hempstead, NY 11550 Suffolk - Make the Road , 1090 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717

, 1090 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY 11717 Westchester & Rockland - NeighborsLink, 27 Columbus Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Impacted residents can also call the New York State Office for New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, Monday through Friday, or visit the organizations above.

Immigrants and low-income residents were some of the people most impacted by Ida in New York City. The Department of Buildings said that five of the six buildings where New Yorkers lost their lives had illegal basement or cellar conversions.