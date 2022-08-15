NY and NJ Both Ranked Among Top States to Live In, But Which One Was Rated Higher?

New York and New Jersey residents, there's good news: You're in some of the best states in the country to live in, according to one site's rankings.

Personal finance website WalletHub broke down the best and worst states to live in for 2022, based on a variety of different factors. Cost of living, job opportunities, education, safety, recreation and weather were among the metrics used to determine where states ranked.

The top overall state: Massachusetts, with the best education and health rankings for the U.S., as well as top 10 rankings for safety (4th), quality of life (6th) and economy (10th). Both New York and New Jersey finished right behind the Bay State — but which one gets bragging rights?

That would be New Jersey, which was found to finish first in safety, according to WalletHub. It was also put 5th in education and health, and 7th in quality of life.

New York was actually best in quality of life and 2nd in safety, WalletHub found, but fell a little bit in education and health (16th). Both states finished on the lower end in economy (NJ was 39th, NY was 37th) and, unsurprisingly, affordability (NJ was 48th, NY was 46th).

Rounding out the rest of the top ten states were (in order): Idaho, Virginia, New Hampshire, Florida, Wyoming, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Connecticut finished right in the middle of the pack, at 25th. It had good marks for educations and health (3rd) and safety (14th), but like New York and New Jersey, got low marks in affordability (45th) and economy (46th).

For those curious, Mississippi got the lowest ranking, followed by Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico.