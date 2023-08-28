NY and NJ both among top states to live in for 2023: Study

Well here's something everyone around the tri-state already knew, but it's still good to hear.

New York and New Jersey were ranked as two of the best states to live in for 2023, according to WalletHub. The site compared 50 states based on 51 indicators of livability, broken down into five categories: affordability, economy, education and health, safety, and quality of life.

So which one gets the bragging rights? Sorry New York, but that goes to your neighbors across the Hudson River. New Jersey finished 2nd in the study's rankings, while New York was the 4th-best state to live.

Each state took the top overall spot in one category: For New Jersey, it was safety, while New York got the top spot for quality of life, the study found.

New Jersey also earned high marks for education and health (seventh) and quality of life (11th), though was dinged for it's economy (33rd). New York was rated third in safety, and was middle of the pack for education and health as well as economy (23rd and 28th, respectively).

To no one's surprise, both states did not fare well in affordability rankings, with New York rated as 47th, just one spot ahead of New Jersey at 48th, according to WalletHub.

Overall, both states fell just short of one in particular: Massachusetts claimed the top overall spot in WalletHub's ratings. The Bay State had the top rated education and health, was sixth in quality of life and safety, and 11th in economy. The only category it did not finish strongly in was affordability, which once again, likely comes as little shock to those who live there.

New Hampshire very narrowly edged out the Empire State for third overall, thanks to its strong ratings in regards to economy, education and health, and safety. Wyoming rounded out the top five, followed by Florida, Virginia, Idaho, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

As for Connecticut, the study wasn't nearly as keen on the Nutmeg State, but it wasn't totally damning either. Connecticut was ranked 26th overall, right in the middle of the pack. The state was rated fifth in education and health, 13th in safety and 20th and quality of life. But it got poor rankings for economy (43rd) and affordability (45th).

Check out WalletHub's map of best states to live for 2023 below: