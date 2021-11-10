NY AG Releases Transcripts, Exhibits in Cuomo Sex Harassment Investigation

New York AG Letitia James has released the transcripts and exhibits associated with the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against now former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The documents include the deposition of Brittany Commisso whose allegations against Cuomo are believed to be the allegations against him in a misdemeanor complaint filed by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The release of the transcripts and other information is on a rolling basis and comes following the Aug. 3 report concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo. The bombshell report came after a nearly five month probe by independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and led by Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark.

Following the release of the report, multiple district attorneys asked that the OAG refrain from publicly releasing transcripts and other evidence so that their offices could first investigate and determine whether to file criminal charges against Cuomo.

However, following the filing of a criminal complaint against Cuomo on Oct. 28 in Albany County, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office informed the OAG that it would begin releasing evidence to Cuomo to comply with New York state’s discovery laws, which stipulate that once someone is charged with a crime they must be provided transcripts and other evidence in their case.

Below are links to the transcripts and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation and resulting report into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. You can also read the entire 515-page transcript of Andrew Cuomo's interview in his sexual harassment probe by clicking here.

Subject of Investigation

Complainants