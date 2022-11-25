Nassau County

NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

Nassau Police-Generic-1019
News 4 New York

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission," the OSI said in its announcement.

The vehicle was reportedly unmarked, according to Patch.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No other information was available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Nassau CountyNew York
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us