NY AG Opens Probe After Nassau County Police Vehicle Killed 47-Year-Old Man

New York's top investigators have opened a probe into the death of a 47-year-old Long Island man who was struck by a police vehicle last week.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation said Miguel Romero of Uniondale was walking near the intersection of Front Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Nov. 19 when a Nassau County police vehicle hit and killed him.

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission," the OSI said in its announcement.

The vehicle was reportedly unmarked, according to Patch.

No other information was available.