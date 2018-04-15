Two men were shot on Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Queens. Ken Buffa reports.

An argument in a New York nightclub Sunday morning turned into a shooting that left two men wounded -- but police only know about one of them by accident.

The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and in the head some time before 4 a.m. Sunday morning, after an argument in the Rosé Lounge in Richmond Hill spilled onto the street outside.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in a critical condition. It wasn't until the man's younger brother stumbled into the hospital to visit his sibling that authorities realized he had been shot, too.

Nurses noticed that the younger brother had been shot in the abdomen and in the hand. Police said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

The NYPD had a person of interest in custody, and on Sunday morning were still searching the area outside the lounge on 130th St. near 90th Ave for a weapon.