Charges Expected in Racial NYC Hotel Confrontation Involving Musician's Teen Son

The NYPD plans to bring charges against a woman who allegedly falsely accused the son of noted Black jazz musician of stealing her phone at an upscale New York City hotel over the weekend, its chief of detectives said Tuesday.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said at a news briefing that the decision came after the NYPD obtained video footage of the Saturday confrontation at SoHo's Arlo Hotel. The woman's identity has not been released.

The case, described in pained and frustrated detail on Instagram by musician Keyon Harrold in a Sunday Instagram post, initially appeared to warrant harassment charges, Harrison said, but added the video showed the verbal argument did escalate. Harrold was left with slight injuries. His son wasn't hurt.

“After we were able to get video, we’re now looking to charge this individual with assault and maybe even look at grand larceny or maybe even attempted robbery,” Harrison said at the briefing.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office told NBC News that the office is "thoroughly investigating this incident."

Though his son wasn't hurt and he wasn't badly injured, Harrold described the confrontation as one of the most traumatic experiences of his life.

"Somebody trying to attack my son," the artist told NBC News of his trauma. "I still don't know who this person is."

Harrold says his 14-year-old son has also been profoundly affected by the weekend confrontation in the lobby of SoHo's Arlo Hotel.

"My son, over and over again, he tells his mom, he tells me, 'Why would she think that I would take her phone?'" Harrold said.

The hotel has since apologized to Harrold and his son for the "inexcusable experience" they endured. The woman at the center of it remains unidentified at this point, though NBC News has tried to find out who she is to get comment.

According to Harrold's narrative, the renowned trumpeter and his 14-year-old son came down from their hotel room Saturday to get breakfast when they were accosted by the woman and hotel staff.

In the one-minute-long video Harrold posted to Instagram Sunday, the woman keeps insisting that his son show her his phone, alleging that it belongs to her and saying that "he's not leaving" until she's proven otherwise.

"This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she Tackled and grabbed him," Harrold wrote in the caption. The footage doesn't appear to show anyone being physically attacked but Harrold can be heard saying "get your hands off" before the video ends.

It was not clear what happened before or after the video clip, but Harrold said that the woman's phone was later found in an Uber.

Jazz musician Keyon Harrold claims he and his son were assaulted at an upscale New York City hotel by a woman who accused the teenage boy of stealing her cellphone over the weekend. NBC New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

Harrold said the woman wasn't a current hotel guest and that she checked out on Dec. 23, a few days before the incident, but the hotel manager still appeared to try to get Harrold's son to show the woman his phone.

"He actually empowered her!!! He didn't even consider the fact we were actually the guests! Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad," Harrold wrote on Instagram, adding that an Uber driver later returned the woman her phone.

The hotel said in a statement that the manager "promptly" called police over the woman's conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence. It also acknowledged more could have been done to deescalate the situation.

A civil rights lawyer representing Harrold's family now wants the Manhattan district attorney's office to bring assault and battery charges against the woman.

"This is what it will take to drive change," attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement. “It’s deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen."

Late Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the incident as a clear example of racism.

"It would be horrific at any age, but it’s especially offensive that it happened to a child," de Blasio said in a tweet. "To Keyon Harrold Jr. and his family: I am so sorry this happened to you. Her behavior was an affront to our city’s values."

The case is the latest in a series of caught-on-camera confrontations where Black people were wrongly accused over the last year. The most recent and widely shared incident occurred in Central Park back in May when a white woman falsely accused Christian Cooper, a birdwatcher who is Black, of assault after he asked her to put her dog on a leash in an area where leashes are required.