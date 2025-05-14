Northwell Health CEO to step down after 23 years

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling is set to step down after more than two decades at the helm of New York's largest not-for-profit health care system, Northwell Health announced Wednesday.

Dowling will step down on Oct. 1 and become CEO Emeritus, serving as an advisor while focusing on teaching and writing, according to Northwell Health, which is also New York's largest private employer.

Under Dowling, Northwell became New York State’s first integrated health system in 1992. The system now includes 28 hospitals across New York and Connecticut, employs 104,000 people, has more than 14,000 affiliated physicians, 1,000 care locations, and a network of home care, rehabilitation, and end-of-life services.

Dr. John D’Angelo, who serves currently as the health care system's executive vice president of the central region, will succeed Dowling in the role of president and CEO after a nationwide search, and unanimous vote by Northwell’s Board of Trustees.

D’Angelo began his 25-year career at Northwell as an emergency medicine physician before moving into administrative leadership roles.

