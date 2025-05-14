Health care

Northwell Health CEO to step down after 23 years

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling is set to step down after more than two decades at the helm of New York's largest not-for-profit health care system, Northwell Health announced Wednesday.

Dowling will step down on Oct. 1 and become CEO Emeritus, serving as an advisor while focusing on teaching and writing, according to Northwell Health, which is also New York's largest private employer.

Under Dowling, Northwell became New York State’s first integrated health system in 1992. The system now includes 28 hospitals across New York and Connecticut, employs 104,000 people, has more than 14,000 affiliated physicians, 1,000 care locations, and a network of home care, rehabilitation, and end-of-life services.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Dr. John D’Angelo, who serves currently as the health care system's executive vice president of the central region, will succeed Dowling in the role of president and CEO after a nationwide search, and unanimous vote by Northwell’s Board of Trustees.

D’Angelo began his 25-year career at Northwell as an emergency medicine physician before moving into administrative leadership roles.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Northwell Health treats more than 2 million New Yorkers a year in its more than 900 hospitals and care centers, while employing around 85,000.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Health careHealthlocal
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us