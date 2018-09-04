The teen was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Greg Cergol reports. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A 14-year-old Long Island student was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after being hit by a car driven by an employee from his school.

The Northport High School student was walking by his school on on Laurel Hill Road, heading to to cross country practice about 8 a.m., when he was hit by a school employee driving a 2005 Honda Sedan, police said.

"Kids were shooting across...it happened right in front of me," one father who wanted to remain nameless said.

Suffolk Police arrested Janet Aliperti after the crash. The 57-year-old Northport High School employee is facing charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a car while while registration is suspended and for having an uninsured vehicle.

Residents in the area said the road was very dangerous. Tina Colella said she doesn't like to leave her home across from the high school in the mornings.

"You run the risk of getting hit by a car, a collision or something, because they're always rushing," she said.