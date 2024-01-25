fire

NJ warehouse inferno escalates to 8 alarms, forces evacuations

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation

By NBC New York Staff

An inferno that torched a New Jersey warehouse, spewing smoke seen for miles, a day ago is under control, authorities say, though firefighters expect to be dousing hotspots throughout the day Thursday.

The fire on Nassau Street and Georges Road in North Brunswick erupted at an address linked to an old mattress factory around the time of Wednesday's evening rush. It escalated to eight alarms within hours.

The fire was fueled in part by propane tanks and other combustible materials, officials said.

Firefighters from as far as an hour from the scene were called to assist, and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Road closures were in effect through the overnight hours.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

