Not ‘Hiding Anything:' NYC Admits School Start Won't Be Perfect as 1st Remote Day Sees Issues

What to Know New York City's already delayed school year began Wednesday with the start of a three-day remote orientation, a soft opening intended to serve as a prologue to the scheduled hybrid learning start on Monday

42% of NYC students have opted for all-remote; that number has climbed 15 percentage points in two weeks and the city is now saying it doesn't have enough staff to give all remote kids “live” or “synchronous” instruction

Unions representing teachers and principals say NYC schools don't have the personnel -- or the COVID safety measures -- to pull off the hybrid learning model, either. More protests are planned for Wednesday

New York City public schools began a three-day remote orientation Wednesday with a host of problems -- and while city officials appear convinced the issues will resolve in time, teachers enter Day 2 Thursday with another day of planned rallies.

Complaints Day 1 ranged from technological to personnel-related, with the city admitting -- in contrast to its weeks-long promise -- that it doesn't have sufficient teachers to ensure all remote students have live instruction all the time. (Forty-two percent of NYC families have now opted for all-remote, up 15 percentage points in the last two weeks). On Wednesday, a parent said her child's classroom was hacked and someone streamed pornography in the Google Meet call.

Students doing blended learning once that starts Monday will likely have to watch a pre-recorded lesson on their days at home. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he plans to deploy 2,000 more educators across the system in the next few days, but that's 8,000 less than what teachers and principals unions say they need to do the job.

When asked about what he has to say to parents who were promised live remote learning to all students, the mayor said, "We've said repeatedly, it will not be a perfect start, we'll be making a lot of adjustments in the weeks after we begin to continue to improve things."

"We're going to keep making improvements as we go along, we're going to keep adjusting and figuring out what we need in terms of staffing," he continued. "It's not like what happens on the first day – by the way, this is true in a typical school year – what happens the first day is not the same as how things are two weeks or three weeks or four weeks later after a lot of things have been worked through."

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said “asynchronous” or prerecorded instruction can be strong, too -- and he said the city is being transparent about its challenges in this unprecedented learning (and living) environment.

"We're being honest with the public, nobody's hiding anything here. You're almost darned if you do and darned if you don't," Carranza said Wednesday.

Other problems teachers reported on the first day of orientation Wednesday, when they were in schools but kids at home: a Brooklyn school had no WiFi and a Lower East Side school lacked working windows in the nurse's office.

Those just pile onto the ongoing issues educators have complained about for months: There's a PPE shortage. School buildings lack ventilation. There's not enough of us. And testing and contact tracing isn't happening fast enough.

Groups of educators marched from one school with ventilation problems to another Wednesday. Another group of parents and teachers protested outside Hunter College, concerning about CUNY-run K-12 schools and COVID testing plans. They also complained about classrooms without windows. And the protests are expected to continue in parts of the five boroughs on Thursday.

At least 56 city schools have had one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, the city's Department of Education announced Tuesday. Click here to see the full list of affected schools.

Some parents and teachers have expressed concern a delay in positive test results would lead to a delayed school closure, which could exponentially affect the number of people potentially exposed to COVID. Officials have established a DOE COVID "situation room" to coordinate and expedite response.

"The whole system is predicated on the verification of the test being as quickly as humanly possible, in many cases, just a few minutes. And then immediately taking the next steps. And we need that to go very fast," de Blasio said. "That's why we have a situation room that's supposed to make those decisions immediately, act on them."