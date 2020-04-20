No Room for Error: NY Over Peak But Cuomo Urges Caution or We Face ‘Hell All Over Again’

What to Know New York’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths is continuing to drop; State data shows that nearly 14,000 New Yorkers have died since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1

Presuming full adherence to social distancing through May, a new model suggests New York, New Jersey and Connecticut might be able to reopen non-essential businesses after June 1

Nearly 20,000 confirmed lives have been lost to coronavirus in the tri-state area to date; more than 346,000 people have been infected -- and those are just the ones we know about

You may have heard Gov. Andrew Cuomo declare this weekend it appears New York is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. You most definitely did not hear him say, "Throw a party."

Yet that's what happened in Brooklyn Saturday, when the NYPD busted a party that drew up to 60 people to a Canarsie storefront. That bash was tied to gambling, not a celebratory end to the outbreak, which officials have said is improving but not over. The stakes here are people's lives.

Tensions boiled over in New Jersey, too, where a woman faces charges for allegedly organizing small crowds to protest Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home orders in Trenton. Similar anti-lockdown actions have taken place in other parts of the country. People want this crisis to be over.

The simple truth: It's not.

"The worst thing that can happen is for us to go through this hell all over again," Cuomo said Sunday. "Think about what we’ve gone through. Think about how many New Yorkers we've lost and are still losing. We must tread very carefully."

The tri-state has paid an astronomical price for the progress it has made; missteps now could threaten it all, Cuomo says. More than 19,000 confirmed lives have been lost to COVID-19 across the region, almost 75 percent of those in New York state (NYC accounts for about 3/4 of those).

Still, for the first time in weeks, New York's daily death toll fell below 550 Saturday -- and then fell further the next day. Total hospitalizations are trending down; net intubations are decreasing, which may be why the daily death toll, while still staggering, is not as unthinkable as it was just seven days ago. Hospitalizations have also been down four straight days in New Jersey.

Through mitigation, the infection rate has slowed in New York to a point where every 10 people infect about nine people, Cuomo says. That means the outbreak is slowing, not growing. And that leaves very little room for error, he says.

"We need the bring the infection rate down even more in order to safely reopen the economy," Cuomo said Sunday. "The continuation of this positive trend depends on our actions. What each of us does makes all the difference."

Should full adherence to social distancing continue through May, new projections from the widely cited Gates Foundation-backed IHME suggest New York, New Jersey and Connecticut might be poised to loosen stay-at-home orders and reopen non-essential businesses after June 1. That model predicts all three states have past their projected day of peak resource use and that New York and New Jersey have turned the corner on daily death rates. It also projects a slightly higher overall number of fatalities for all three states by early May than it did in its previous iteration.

With a virus that has proven it can transmit even among asymptomatic people, it's difficult to ascertain the full scope of the epidemic in a given place -- and understanding that full scope is critical to getting states back on track, experts say.

To gain a "first true snapshot" of how the coronavirus has infiltrated New York, Cuomo says he will launch the most "aggressive" antibody testing effort in the country on Monday. This is the test that can identify people who have recovered from COVID-19 even if they never knew they were infected. It identifies people who may be immune and expedites their return to work. By painting a picture of how many people may have really been infected, it helps develop a more risk-averse regional "return to work" strategy -- one that has a greater chance to stick.

Under Cuomo's antibody testing plan, about 3,000 random New Yorkers will get tested per day. Antibody testing will be used in conjunction with expansive diagnostic testing already in place; new community testing sites are opening in New York City Monday to ensure the hardest-hit places have access. This week, the state is also expected to get results from a clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine, one of the experimental treatment drugs. If promising, it could further boost states' efforts to open their economies.

Dr. Deborah Birx explains the difference between the two types of testing that will happen with coronavirus as the United States begins a path toward reopening the country.

Regional planning to do that is already in the works. Cuomo and six other governors in the Northeast recently announced their appointees for the multi-disciplinary council that will devise and execute a gradually phased approach to reopening.

Ongoing testing, surveillance, mitigation and contact tracing will be key components of any plan going forward and will to varying degrees remain in place even after a semblance of normalcy returns to the virus-ravaged region, officials say.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he was on the frontlines of the HIV war since Day 1. He compared the personal responsibility one must take to avoid that virus to the personal responsibility individuals must own in what he says will be a sustained battle against COVID-19. Just because you aren't infected one day doesn't mean you won't be infected the next day, Fauci said. Certain precautions have to be maintained -- and governments and employers have to facilitate a framework that encourages individuals to do so.

Barring a vaccine, which could be anywhere from a year to 18 months out if not longer, those precautions are all we've got. Harvard researchers say social distancing measures may need to be in place into 2022 to prevent resurgence.

No state is more desperate to do that than New York, which has reported 242,786 virus cases -- more than any country in the world apart from its own -- and 13,869 deaths to date. New Jersey remains the nation's second-most impacted state, with more than 85,000 cases and 4,202 deaths as of Sunday. Connecticut, meanwhile, had 17,692 cases and 1,127 fatalities at last report.

Nationally, the United States has seen nearly 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 40,000 deaths, by NBC News estimates.