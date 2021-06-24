No More Alcoholic Drinks To-Go: New York to End Pandemic Exemption Thursday

Carryout alcohol was a lifeline for many restaurants and bars in New York amid the pandemic, but starting Thursday, the state will no longer allow such sales.

The end of alcohol-to-go comes a week after New York lifted most COVID-19 restrictions and as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the conclusion of the state's pandemic emergency, 474 days after it began.

New York State Liquor Authority told licensees on Wednesday that alcohol takeouts will disappear along with all restrictions, and business owners aren't happy about it.

"It was a revenue stream that we came to depend on in order to survive the pandemic," said Victor Santos of Mamajuana Cafe on Dyckman Street in Inwood. The restaurant served hundreds of drinks to-go every weekend. For a time, it was the only way they made money.

Chef and owner Eric LeVine runs 317 Main Street in Farmingdale previously told NBC New York that to-go cocktails brought in cash when the food business was down by 60%. Still, even with restaurant service getting closer to normal, he had hoped to continue the practice to help recoup losses.

But legislators failed to vote on a bill that would have extended alcohol-to-go orders for another year.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents more than 24,000 eateries across the five boroughs, says it will continue to fight for the return of the cocktails on the go and blames liquor store lobby for the inaction in Albany, adding that liquor stores were complaining that they were losing business.

Santos says that doesn't make any sense: "You go to a liquor store you can get a bottle for $10, a cocktail would go for $14."

According to a survey published late May by the New York State Restaurant Association, 78% of New Yorkers wanted a law permanently allowing for to-go cocktails. The statewide poll surveyed 700 people in the state between May 14 and 20.

"Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public," Melissa Felischut, President and CEO of NYS Restaurant Association said in a statement. "Restaurants are struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs and manage a limited supply of good, and nearly two-thirds of the applicants will not receive Restaurant Relief Funds. New York State must do more to help, not hurt, our restaurant industry."

While you can still order beer to-go like before the pandemic, many patrons agree that they should be able to do what they want with their other drinks.

Veronica Montilla of Washington Heights said, "I don't see a reason why it should end. If you want to have a drink to-go, you should be able to have it to-go. If you're drinking responsibly, I don't see a reason why they should take it off."