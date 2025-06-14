What to Know Protests against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies have been ongoing in New York City and across the country since last weekend, when unrest erupted in Los Angeles and Trump sent in the National Guard.

In New York City, several dozen people have been arrested, mostly on obstruction and disorderly conduct charges, over the course of this week's daily protests. Most received summonses.

Demonstrators say the NYPD is collaborating with ICE and argue the department shouldn't do that. The NYPD says it cooperates with federal agencies on only criminal investigations.

The planned protests coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., which falls on President Trump's birthday. Organizers say 'No Kings' protests are a counteraction to what they call lavish spectacles meant to feed Trump's ego.

Organizers say they have nearly 2,000 events planned across more than 1,500 cities.

Millions of people across the country are expected to join in protest this weekend against Donald Trump's administration.

Organizers of the 'No Kings' protests expect New York and Los Angeles, the city at the center of the national movement, to be among the most active sites. Events are planned across New York and New Jersey.

Follow along for live updates.