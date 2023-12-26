No Grand Central-Times Square shuttle service this week: What to know

Looking to get back and forth from Grand Central to Times Square during this busy week for New York City tourism? Don't rely on the subway shuttle.

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday, those looking for a quick way to go between the east and west sides of midtown Manhattan will have to look beyond the quickest subway option, as there will be no 42nd Street shuttle service through Fri., Dec. 29, the MTA announced.

The transit agency said passengers should expect service changes while crews install wireless technology in tunnels.

The service changes will remain in effect through the rest of the week, going back to normal for Saturday and the New Year's Eve celebrations that will follow on Sunday.

For those who still need to find ways across midtown, customers are being advised to take a 7 train instead or the M-42 bus to go from station to station.