NJ's sales tax holiday: How long it lasts, what items apply, and what you should know

Doing back to school shopping? New Jersey wants to help make it a bit more manageable, financially speaking.

The state's sales tax holiday takes place from Aug. 26 until Sept. 4, which is Labor Day. During that time, select school supplies, electronics and sports or recreational equipment can be purchased in the state without having the sales tax added to the final price.

It initially may not sound like much, as saving 6.625% on a smaller item may not add a lot to shoppers' pockets. But it can be combined with sales and deals already in place at stores, and can mean decent savings if the purchase is for something like, say, a laptop. For example, an $1,800 computer would come with almost a $120 discount when sales tax is not added.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

However, there are some rules that come with the sales tax holiday. Here's a list of eligible items and what rules apply when buying certain things:

Computers:

Computers must cost less than $3,000. Those above that threshold are still subject to the state sales tax

School art supplies:

Clay and glazes

Paints (including acrylic, tempera and oil)

Paintbrushes

Watercolors

Sketch and drawing pads

Computer supplies:

Computer storage media, diskettes and compact discs

Handheld electronic schedulers

Personal digital assistant

Computer printers

Printer supplies for computers, printer paper, printer ink

An important note with these items: The schedulers and digital assistants cannot be cellphones, which are not eligible for the sales tax holiday. Also, the sales price of of these items must be less than $1,000.

Instructional Materials:

Reference books

Workbooks

Reference maps and globes

Textbooks

School supplies:

Binders

Book bags/backpacks

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compasses

Composition books

Crayones

Erasers

Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic and manila)

Glue, paste, paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards and index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Paper (loose leaf ruled notebook, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction, and poster board)

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pens/pencils

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Sports or recreational equipment:

Athletic shoes (cleated or spiked)

Ballet and tap shoes

Gloves (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey and golf)

Goggles

Guards (hand or elbow)

Helmets (bike, sport)

Life preservers and vests

Mouth guards

Shin guards

Shoulder pads

Skates (roller and ice)

Ski boots

Waders

Wetsuits and fins

The state also put out a list of FAQs regarding the sales tax holiday for any additional questions.