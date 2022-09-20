NJ's Plastic Bag Ban Has Created Another Problem: Too Many Reusable Bags

Finding a store with plastic bags is a rarity in New Jersey these days, thanks to the state’s ban on single use bags, the strictest such laws in the country.

But what has become a common sight is collections of reusable bags — which aren’t always getting reused.

State Senator Bob Smith led the push for reusable bags, but even he admits there has been a glitch, particularly with grocery deliveries. He’s now proposing changes to the 5-month-old law, which would allow grocery delivery companies to use certain paper bags.

"It must contain 40 percent post-consumer material — meaning it’s a bag that has recycled paper. That would be in the spirit of the bag ban as well," said Smith, who represents Piscataway. "A bill this big, if it was perfect, that would really be a surprise. It’s not perfect. We have a glitch."

Smith also wants to give customers the option to return reusable bags — and get a credit. He is looking into how much it would cost to sanitize them.

"People charge for this, so if they want to send the bags back, they should get a credit for them," he said.

Another suggestion: Use cardboard boxes for taking home groceries, like the big box stores do.

"They allow you to take any of their shipping containers, the cardboard boxes. You load it up with your groceries and you take it home. Why can’t the delivery services do the same thing?" Smith said.

Starting in November, food pantries will have to use reusable bags. So those with stockpiles at home, another idea is to consider donating them to a food pantry.

Smith said he will propose his ideas in a committee hearing Oct. 6th. If the amendments pass, the changes could take effect by the end of the year.