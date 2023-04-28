NJ's Bamboozle Music Festival Canceled Days Before Big Comeback

What to Know New Jersey’s most famous homegrown music festival, has canceled its 2023 event -- which was slated to be the festival's grand return after a decade-long hiatus.

While the statement does not provide a reason for the cancelation, NJ.com reports that the decision came after Atlantic City, where the event was supposed to take place from May 5 to 7, refused to issue final permits after organizers apparently did not submit the necessary paperwork by deadline.

Some of the acts that were apparently scheduled to take the stage this year included rock bands Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, as well as rapper Trippie Redd and EDM star Steve Aoki.

New Jersey’s most famous homegrown music festival, has canceled its 2023 event -- which was slated to be the festival's grand return after a decade-long hiatus.

"After extensive discussions, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle 2023. An incredible amount of time, dedication, passion and hard work was invested into making this comeback a success. We appreciate everyone who supported this festival. Refunds should be requested at point of purchase," a statement posted to the event's official website reads.

While the statement does not provide a reason for the cancelation, NJ.com reports that the decision came after Atlantic City, where the event was supposed to take place from May 5 to 7, refused to issue final permits after organizers apparently did not submit the necessary paperwork by deadline.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Fans accused the organizers of posting "misleading advertisements, failing to deliver promised refunds and offering musical acts that didn’t align with expectations raised by the organizer on social media," according to NJ.com's report.

Additionally, according to the organizer, as per NJ.com's report, during its heyday from 2003 to 2012, which took place in the Met Life Stadium parking lot, the festival averaged more than 20,000 fans per day with headliners like Bon Jovi, No Doubt, Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent and so many others. However, this year's comeback event only sold roughly 6,000 tickets so far.

The last event was hosted in Asbury Park in 2012, while this year's event was scheduled for Bader Field, a shuttered airfield in Atlantic City, NJ.com reports.

Some of the acts that were apparently scheduled to take the stage this year included rock bands Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit, as well as rapper Trippie Redd and EDM star Steve Aoki.