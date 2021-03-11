Burlington County

NJ Woman Pretends to Be Contact Tracer, Threatens to Shut Down Plumbing Business: Prosecutors

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey woman has been accused of posing a contract tracer and threatening to close the plumbing business over COVID-19 rules.

Prosecutors say Jennifer Strumph of Evesham allegedly told the business that she was a contact tracer with Burlington County's health department and said the county would shut the business down if they did not follow her order.

Strumph even created a fake email address for the ruse but employees became suspicious last year and reported her to the police. The 32-year-old was taken into custody on March 4 and released following a court appearance.

Local

New Jersey 56 mins ago

NJ Fire Recruit Dies Days After Collapsing During Training Exercise

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Officials: NJ Veterans Hospital Staffer Stole $8.2M in HIV Meds

Police say the business owner paid $5,100 in overtime to follow the order imposed by Strumph. It's still unclear what her motive was in doing so.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Strumph was charged with Computer Crime, Criminal Coercion with Intent to Harm Reputation and Assuming a False Identity, according to the prosecutor's office.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Burlington CountyNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us