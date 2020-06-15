NJ Woman Murdered at Home, Body Weighted Down and Tossed in Park Lake: Officials

What to Know A 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her New Jersey home; whoever killed her then wrapped up her body, weighed it down and dumped it in a county park boat basin, officials say

A 14-year-old child and a 19-year-old man are in custody in connection with the death of a 51-year-old New Jersey woman who was stabbed to death at her home and then dumped into the water at a county park, her body weighted down, prosecutors said Monday.

The woman's body was found around 2 a.m. at Overpeck County Park. Prosecutors say she was killed at her home in Cresskill, though it wasn't immediately clear when she may have died. Her killer or killers tried to hide the crime by wrapping up her body and weighing it down before tossing it in the park's boat basin, according to officials.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or any details on the two people in custody. They have not yet been charged, prosecutors said. More details are expected to be released later Monday.