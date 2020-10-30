New Jersey

NJ Woman Gives Birth to Healthy Baby, Dies of Gunshot Wounds Right After

GETTY IMAGES

A woman in New Jersey, who was eight months pregnant, gave birth to a healthy baby before she died of gunshots, authorities said.

Police responding to a report of a shooting on Thursday found the 31-year-old, whom they're only identifying by the initials R.L., suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was “transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for emergency treatment. While at the hospital, R.L. delivered her child, however she succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased,” the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The baby was healthy and was in stable condition, authorities said.

Officials have not released the sex of the child.

There was no word of an arrest and the investigation remained ongoing.

