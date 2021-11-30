NJ Woman Charged in Wrong-Way Crash With Police That Left 2 Kids Dead on Thanksgiving

A New Jersey woman has been charged in a wrong-way crash involving a police cruiser on Thanksgiving that left two children dead and three people injured, officials said.

The accident occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Yokauri Bautista-Alcantara was traveling on the wrong side of the road with children in the car when she slammed into an Old Bridge police cruiser transporting a prisoner. The two 9-year-olds were pronounced dead a short time later, while the three others in the police vehicle, including two officers, were injured.

Prosecutors said that reckless driving and alcohol consumption are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash. Bautista-Alcantara was arrested and charged with two counts each of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and one count of assault by auto.