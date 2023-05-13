NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway Tolls Will Be Higher Next Year

New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway drivers got a six-month heads up this year about another toll increase coming in the new year.

The head of the state's transportation department said tolls will go up again at the start of 2024 during a state senate budget committee hearing on Tuesday, NJ.com reported earlier this week.

“Yes, tolls will go up on January 1, yes - we’re indexing tolls,” Commissioner Diane Guttierrez-Scaccetti said.

The comments confirm what would become a fourth consecutive year of toll increases. Back in 2020, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved hikes by 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and 27% on the Garden State Parkway.

Subsequent increases at the start of 2022 and 2023 were milder, as the agency used indexing to calibrate the new rates. NJ.com says indexing ties the increases to economic factors like inflation to determine by how much the tolls jump.

Guttierrez-Scaccetti did not say by how much next year's increase would be bumped, and did not say if drivers will also see an increase on the Atlantic City Expressway.