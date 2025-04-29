First Alert Traffic

Deadly truck crash along NJ Turnpike extension leaves van mangled on median

A crash along the New Jersey Turnpike/Pennsylvania Extension eastbound on April 29, 2025, left driver Oscar Lagoa Santos Jr. dead and his passenger seriously hurt

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A van driver died and his passenger was hurt in in a Tuesday morning crash along the New Jersey Turnpike extension connecting to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The wreck -- which left the driver's Ford E-350 van mangled -- was reported around 6 a.m. on April 29, 2025, along the New Jersey Turnpike/Pennsylvania Extension eastbound past the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Mansfield Township, Burlington County, according to 511NJ and New Jersey State Police.

The initial investigation revealed that 25-year-old Oscar Lagoa Santos Jr. crashed into the rear passenger side of a Freightliner tractor-trailer, state police said.

Santos died, while his passenger -- a fellow man from Newark, New Jersey, suffered serious injuries, police said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, their mangled vehicle could be seen on the grass with the stopped tractor-trailer nearby.

Unlike an earlier Tuesday crash further south on the NJ Turnpike, this crash didn't appear to have major traffic implications. One lane was blocked, but traffic appeared to be moving past the scene.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

