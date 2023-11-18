New Jersey

NJ trooper charged for allegedly punching handcuffed woman in back of patrol car

The incident, prosecutors say, happened in Upper Deerfield Township on Sept. 7, 2022

By NBC New York Staff

Image showing the shoulder badge of a New Jersey State Police officer.
Getty Images

A trooper with the New Jersey State Police has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly punching a woman while she sat handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle.

The state's attorney general said the charge was leveled against Trooper Nicolas Hogan, 28, for the Sept. 7, 2022, incident in Upper Deerfield Township. The charge follows an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

"We will not allow situations like this one, in which, as alleged, force was used disproportionately and without justification against a vulnerable civilian in police restraints, to damage the reputation of our hardworking and admirable law enforcement community," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

According to Platkin's office, two state troopers responded to a trespass call around 1:30 a.m. when they found a woman walking in the road, appearing inebriated. The troopers reportedly stopped the woman and called for a medical evaluation.

More troopers, including Hogan, responded. Prosecutors say the woman was became "increasingly distraught" over being detained and started crying. Troopers decided to handcuff the woman and place her in the back of a car to keep her from walking away.

While sitting in the back seat, the woman allegedly spat at one of the troopers standing outside, prosecutors say. That's when Hogan is accused of yelling at the woman -- who then spit at him -- before striking her in the face while holding a flashlight.

Hogan’s attorney, Anthony Pope, told NJ.com the trooper intends to plead not guilty at his arraignment.

