NJ Transit to Restore Critical Rail Service in Time for Summer as Ridership Increases

"Taken together these enhancements include the restoration of nearly 60 trains, just in time for summer and as we see steadily increased in ridership coming back to the system," NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.

NJ Transit announced the restoration of dozens of trains just in time for the summer season and as a result of increased ridership for customers due to the continued economic reopening.

"We really are proud to announce...a significant set of rail schedule enhancements that provide our customers with greater frequency and travel options as we emerge from the pandemic," NJ Transit CEO Kevin Corbett said.

Beginning Sunday, NJ Transit will add 12 new trains to the Coast Line providing six additional round trips between Bayhead and Long Branch Station.

"The additional train service will also pump life into the communities up and down the coastline making it much easier for customers to go where they want to be going and for the economic activity," Corbett said.

NJ Transit will also be restoring full weekend service for the Gladstone Branch Line with the reinstatement of 39 trains, and effectively ending the substitute busing on that line. Three trains will be restored on the Raritan Valley Line to and from Newark Penn Station.

Additionally, NJ Transit will also be bringing back four trains to and from New York Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor Line.

Corbett also announced that NJ Transit has achieved a full roster of train engineers, effectively alleviating a staffing shortage that plagued the agency for quite some time and led to a number of cancelled trains and subsequent delays.