NJ Transit to Add 36 Trains to Address Ridership Growth and Enhance Rail Service

NJ Transit will add nearly two dozen weekday trains and 14 weekend trains to address rail ridership growth, the agency announced Thursday.

Beginning Sunday, Nov.14, NJ Transit will add nearly two dozen weekday trains and make schedule adjustments. Customers will see additional trains and additional express service on select lines, as well as improved trip times and connections, according to the agency.

Additionally, NJ Transit says, weekend customers on the Main/Bergen County Line will have hourly service, instead of bi-hourly, throughout the day on weekends and holidays with the addition of 14 trains to the weekend schedule.

"The adjustments are designed to add capacity and frequency as service is matched with current ridership patterns. The changes are part of NJ TRANSIT’s regular Fall service adjustments," the agency stated in a press release.

“As rail ridership grows and commuting patterns continue to evolve, NJ Transit is committed to delivering a schedule that improves travel times and frequency aligned with customer demand,” NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in a statement. “Now that we have a full roster of locomotive engineers, we are able to support these kinds of service enhancements to meet the needs of our customers as they return to our system.”

As part of these improvements, 22 weekday trains have been added across the rail system to enhance service during peak travel times on the Northeast Corridor (NEC), North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL), Morris & Essex, Bergen County, and Pascack Valley Lines. The agency notes that this will improve seating capacity, service frequency and travel times.

Additionally, weekend service will now operate hourly throughout the day on Saturday, Sunday and holidays on both the Main Line and Bergen County Line with the addition of 14 new trains.

The expected changes are:

Northeast Corridor – 4 Trains added

New - Train 3924 departs Trenton 7:16 a.m. and arrives at New York Penn Station at 8:28 a.m.

New Train 3704 departs Jersey Avenue at 6:00 a.m. and arrives at New York Penn Station at 7:02 a.m., making all stops Jersey Ave to Metropark and then express to Newark.

New Train 3857 departs New York Penn Station at 3:42 p.m. and arrives Trenton at 5:11 p.m., making local stops on NEC.

New Train 3871 departs New York Penn Station at 5:47 p.m. and arrives Trenton at 7:25 p.m., operating express from Newark to Metropark and then all NEC stops to Trenton.

North Jersey Coast Line – 4 Trains added

Train 3218 departs Long Branch at 6:12 a.m. and arrives New York Penn Station at 7:42 a.m., making all NJCL stops and then express from Avenel to Newark.

Train 3508 departs South Amboy at 9:15 a.m. and makes all stops to New York Penn Station.

Train 3512 departs South Amboy at 6:26 p.m. and makes all stops to New York Penn Station except Avenel.

Train 3265 departs PSNY at 5:20 p.m., runs express to Avenel and then makes all stops to Long Branch.

Morris & Essex – 4 Trains Added

Midtown Direct

Train 6339 from New York Penn Station to Summit will depart from New York Penn Station at 3:22 p.m., making stops at Newark Broad St., Brick Church, Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn and Summit.

Hoboken

Train 643 departs Hoboken at 4:35 p.m., making stops at Newark Broad St., Brick Church, Orange, South Orange, Maplewood, Millburn, Summit and then all stops to Dover.

Train 339 departs Hoboken at 6:07 p.m., making all stops to Millburn and terminating at Summit.

Train 330 departs Summit at 5:38 p.m., making stops from Maplewood to Hoboken.

Pascack Valley Line – 2 Trains Added, New Weekday Morning Service Pattern

Train 1616 departing Spring Valley at 7:39 a.m. will now operate as an express to Hoboken, stopping at Spring Valley, Nanuet, Pearl River, Park Ridge, Hillsdale, Emerson, and River Edge only.

New Train 1618 departing Spring Valley at 7:48 a.m. will serve all other PVL stations in New Jersey, arriving in Hoboken at 8:55 a.m.

New Train 1621 departing Hoboken at 3:00 p.m. will operate express to River Edge and then all stops to Spring Valley.

Main/Bergen County Line

Weekdays: 8 Trains Added

Train 1146 Bergen County Line departing Suffern at 5:30 a.m. and arriving Hoboken at 6:37 a.m.

Train 1155 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 12:39 p.m. to Suffern.

Train 1272 Bergen County Line departing Waldwick at 2:16 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 3:09 p.m.

Train 1245 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 6:53 a.m. to Waldwick.

Train 1105 Main Line departing Hoboken at 6:58 a.m. to Suffern.

Train 1177 Bergen County Line departing Hoboken at 8:13 p.m. to Suffern.

Train 1182 Bergen County Line train departing Ridgewood at 8:34 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 9:19 p.m.

Train 1184 Bergen County Line train departing Ridgewood at 9:34 p.m. and arriving Hoboken at 10:19 p.m.

Main/Bergen County Line-Weekends

Bi-hourly service periods on the Main Line and Bergen County Line will be hourly for the entirety of the weekend service day.

7 new Main Line trains have been added

Westbound Train 1709 departingHoboken at 8:25 a.m., all stops to Suffern Train 1713 departingHoboken at 10:25 a.m., all stops to Suffern Train 1721 departingHoboken at 2:25 p.m., all stops to Suffern Train 1733 departingHoboken at 8:25 p.m., all stops to Suffern Train 1801departingHoboken at 12:21 a.m., all stops to Ridgewood, local customers may connect at Ridgewood to Train 69 for all stops to Suffern and Port Jervis



Eastbound Train 1710 departing Suffern at 10:08 a.m., all stops to Hoboken Train 1714 departing Suffern at 12:08 p.m., all stops to Hoboken



Other Important Changes – weekend Main Line

Train 1735, the 9:15 p.m. Main Line Train to Suffern, is renumbered 1835 and will now terminate at Ridgewood. Local customers may connect at Ridgewood to Train 81 serving all stops to Suffern and Port Jervis.

Train 1837, the 10:15 p.m. Main Line train to Waldwick, will now terminate at Ridgewood. Local customers may connect at Ridgewood to Bergen County Line Train 1787 for all stops to Suffern.

Train 1739, the 11:33 p.m. Main Line Train to Suffern, is renumbered 1839, and will now depart at 11:13 p.m. and terminate at Ridgewood. Local customers may connect at Ridgewood to Bergen County Line Train 1789 for all stops to Suffern.

Train 1822, the 4:33 p.m. Main Line train from Waldwick, will now originate in Suffern as Train 1722 at 4:08 p.m. making all local stops to Hoboken

7 New Bergen County Line trains have been added

Westbound Train 1869 departing Hoboken at 1:17 p.m., all stops to Waldwick Train 1881 departing Hoboken at 7:17 p.m., all stops to Waldwick Train 1789 departing Hoboken at 11:21 p.m., all stops to Suffern



Eastbound Train 1868 departing Waldwick at 2:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken Train 1872 departing Waldwick at 4:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken Train 1880 departing Waldwick at 8:35 p.m., all stops to Hoboken Train 1784 departing Suffern at 10:18 p.m. all stops to Hoboken



Port Jervis Line Adjustments