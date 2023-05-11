Commuter Alert

NJ Transit Suspends Train Service To, From NY Penn Due to Portal Bridge Issue

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NJ Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a Portal Bridge signal issue.

PATH is cross honoring NJ Transit rail tickets at Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY stations.

NJ Transit and Amtrak are replacing the century-old, two-track Portal Bridge built in 1910 over the Hackensack River with a higher bridge that will not have to open and close for river traffic, according to NJ Transit's website.

"Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bridge carried more than 450 daily Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains and 200,000 daily passengers over the Hackensack River – a critical link in the congested territory between Newark, New Jersey and Penn Station, New York," NJ Transit said.

However, NJ Transit notes that the bridge, through the years has become a "major bottleneck and source of delays, particularly when the aging bridge malfunctions during opening and closing for maritime traffic."

Follow the list below for real-time transit updates from all our local transit agencies and providers. Remember to scroll down to find the latest update from your relevant agency, as transit situations can evolve quickly.

