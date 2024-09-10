NJ Transit rail service into New York restored after earlier power issue, residual delays expected

Adding to an already nightmarish Tuesday morning commute, NJ Transit rail service into New York Penn Station is facing delays after an earlier suspension as the result of a power issue.

Rail service into Penn Station New York was earlier suspended due to "overhead wire issues in the Hudson River Tunnels." Around 10:30 a.m., Amtrak, which shares tracks with NJ Transit said the power issue was resolved and service was resuming, but with delays.

"Service Update: Great news! The overhead power issue has been resolved. Service will resume momentarily. Residual delays of up to 50mins may occur due to rail congestion. We are making every effort to minimize your wait time. We thank you for your patience," Amtrak posted on X.

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken.

NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes are being honored on PATH trains at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

An earlier accident was also causing 60-minute delays on bus service into and out of the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

NJ Transit commuters are advised to visit the service's website for help with finding alternative arrangements.

In addition to rail and bus issues Tuesday morning, a crash in the Lincoln Tunnel led to delays of at least 45 minutes across the Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel and George Washington Bridge.