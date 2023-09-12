NJ TRANSIT rail service in and out of Penn Station resumes with delays following ‘minor' derailment

Commuters heading into Penn Station in Manhattan on Tuesday faced a tough commute.

NJ TRANSIT announced service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed with delays after it was earlier suspended due to "a minor slow speed derailment." The Northeast Corridor 3926 derailed just before 9 a.m., though the train remained upright. No injuries were reported among the approximately 1,500 customers customers and crew on board at the time.

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York has resumed and is subject to up to 60-minute delays due to a minor slow speed derailment in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) September 12, 2023

Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken, according to NJ TRANSIT's website.

Rail tickets and passes for NJ TRANSIT were cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd Street in Manhattan, as well as by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers, the railroad said.

Amtrak is also warning northeast customers of delays between Newark and New York Penn Station.

@NJTRANSIT_NEC train #3926 just derailed right at the entrance to Lincoln tunnel. All passengers ok as we were crawling into the tunnel at slow speed. #njtransit #amtrak pic.twitter.com/nAVb5ClUN2 — nick primola (@nprimo) September 12, 2023

1 of 2: Rail service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a minor slow speed derailment in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) September 12, 2023

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.