NJ Transit service at Penn Station suspended after Amtrak signal issues

NJ Transit and Amtrak service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended Friday evening, according to the rail agencies.

"Due to Amtrak signal issues service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York," NJ Transit posted on social media.

"Service Alert^All train service in and out of New York (NYP) is halted due to communication issues affecting train movement, with no estimated delay time. Residual delays will be anticipated as trains are routed through. We will provide updates as information becomes available," Amtrak said.

LIRR was reporting 45-60 minute systemwide delays as it worked to restore service across its various branches.