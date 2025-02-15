NJ Transit

NJ Transit service at Penn Station suspended after Amtrak signal issues

Amtrak service was also suspended, while LIRR was reporting systemwide delays

By NBC New York Staff

An Amtrak train in New York Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Amtrak’s $12.3 billion plan to build a new commuter-train path under the Hudson River to Manhattan will take more than a decade to complete. In the meantime, its working to keep open the current tunnel. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

NJ Transit and Amtrak service into and out of Penn Station New York is suspended Friday evening, according to the rail agencies.

"Due to Amtrak signal issues service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York," NJ Transit posted on social media.

"Service Alert^All train service in and out of New York (NYP) is halted due to communication issues affecting train movement, with no estimated delay time. Residual delays will be anticipated as trains are routed through. We will provide updates as information becomes available," Amtrak said.

LIRR was reporting 45-60 minute systemwide delays as it worked to restore service across its various branches.

