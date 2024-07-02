Going somewhere? MTA, NJ Transit changes to know for July 4

Millions of Americans are expected to get out of town sometime this week -- and they're advised to expect heavy delays regardless of most modes of transit they take.

That has made the mass transit option a popular one for July 4.

Here's how the MTA and NJ Transit plan to operate service over the holiday:

MTA

New York City Transit (NYCT) will run on a Saturday schedule and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad will run on a Sunday schedule.

NYC Subway and Staten Island Railway

On Thursday, July 4, NYC subways and the Staten Island Railway will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Full-length trains will operate on the Rockaway Park Shuttle (S) ​to accommodate increased ridership to the beach

Between about 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., Rockaway Park Shuttle S​ trains will extend service to operate between Rockaway Blvd and Rockaway Park, stopping at Aqueduct, Aqueduct Racetrack, and Howard Beach – JFK Airport stations.

To accommodate increased ridership to the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display, service will be bolstered on the 7​,L ​ and the 42 St Shuttle S​ in the evening.

Select additional ​A and F​ trains are planned to operate at the conclusion of the fireworks.

There are planned subway service changes to accommodate signal modernization projects and scheduled maintenance work. People are advised to check the MTA app or here for real-time service updates and alternatives.

NYC Buses

On Thursday, July 4, New York City buses will run on a Saturday schedule. Customers should expect delays on all routes near the Hudson River on the evening of July 4 due to the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks display.

Long Island Rail Road

On Thursday, July 4, the LIRR will operate on a Sunday schedule, with off-peak fares in effect all day.

Metro-North Railroad

Metro-North will operate getaway trains during the afternoon on Wednesday, July 3, for customers looking to get a head start on the holiday weekend.

On July 4 the railroad will operate on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares in effect all day. Metro-North will add one extra New Haven Line train to its schedule, departing Grand Central Terminal at 11:13 p.m., to accommodate people who plan to attend the Macy’s Fireworks. The express train will make stops at Harlem 125th Street, express to Westport, Fairfield, Fairfield Black-Rock, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, West Haven, and New Haven.

NJ Transit

Wednesday, July 3:

NJ TRANSIT is offering expanded service for those looking to get out of town early. On Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., extra outbound trains will operate from Penn Station New York, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. Certain trains departing these terminals between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. will be canceled. Visit njtransit.com for more.

Extra buses will operate from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on more than two dozen bus routes starting around noon. Otherwise, rail, bus and light rail service will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Independence Day, Thursday, July 4:

Rail:

Trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule on all lines, with additional Hoboken-bound trains on the Morristown, Montclair-Boonton and Port Jervis lines for those traveling to the fireworks on the Hudson River during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Following the fireworks, Trains 81 (Bergen County and Port Jervis Lines) and Train 2129 (Pascack Valley Line) will be held to depart Hoboken after 10 p.m. while other trains from Hoboken make additional stops on the Main and Port Jervis Lines. There will also be additional trains leaving Hoboken on the Morristown and Montclair-Boonton Lines after 10 p.m. See njtransit.com for details.

Bus:

Northern and Central New Jersey bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule. Southern New Jersey bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. Customers are advised to check their timetables or visit njtransit.com for schedule information. NOTE: buses may be subject to detours and service delays for 4th of July events and parades through various towns. See njtransit.com for details.

Light Rail:

Newark Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.

River LINE will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule. Routes will terminate prior to Exchange Place due to the Jersey City Fireworks and Festivities.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on July 4, HBLR will adjust the routes which normally travel through and serve Exchange Place by terminating one stop prior to the Exchange Place station. Service from Tonnelle Ave. and Hoboken will terminate at Harborside. Service from West Side Ave. and 8th St. will terminate at Essex St.

NORTHBOUND:

All northbound service from 8 th Street or West Side Ave. will terminate at Essex Street and will operate every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Street or West Side Ave. will terminate at Essex Street and will operate every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Service will operate every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

SOUTHBOUND:

Southbound service from Tonnelle Avenue and Hoboken will terminate at Harborside and will operate every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Service will operate every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Shuttle service between Tonnelle Avenue and Hoboken will operate from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

If you're traveling to from Hoboken or Newport to Exchange Place, you're advised to use the PATH.

Normal HBLR service will resume when the New Jersey Transit Police Department determines it is safe to reopen Exchange Place to light rail traffic, which is anticipated to be around 11 p.m.

Customers who don’t plan to attend the festival are strongly advised not to travel toward Exchange Place as they will experience significant vehicle and pedestrian congestion. Customers are strongly encouraged to buy roundtrip tickets from ticket vending machines in advance of the fireworks event.