NJ Transit on brink of first rail strike in decades; Shakira fans fear MetLife mayhem

The dominoes are already falling. NJ Transit has announced it won't be able to provide any service to Shakira's Thursday and Friday concerts at MetLife Stadium because of the anticipated strike

By NBC New York Staff and Andrew Siff

NJ Transit and an engineers' union appear to be steaming ahead to the first major rail strike in decades starting early Friday, even as both sides convene in Washington, D.C., where they pledged to continue negotiations.

Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers were called to the capital by federal arbitrators trying to push the two sides to reach an agreement before hundreds of thousands of riders are impacted by a strike for the first time since 1983.

Though they have several days to reach an agreement, preparations are well underway for it to happen.

On Monday, NJ Transit announced it would not provide train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on Thursday and Friday due to the strike threat. The news could impact hundreds if not thousands of attendees to the shows, in particular Thursday's show, which is sold out.

Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers are scheduled to meet Monday in Washington, D.C., called there by federal arbitrators to hash out their differences as New Jersey sits on the brink of its first major rail strike in four decades.

The stalemate over wages threatens to leave 350,000 riders in the lurch, despite contingency plans that promise shuttle buses from key hubs like Secaucus Junction and the PNC Arts Center. The MTA has also announced cross-honoring plans for West-of-Hudson customers.

If a strike happens, it could take effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 16 and would impact service immediately, according to NJ Transit.

The last strike at NJ Transit was in 1983. It lasted about a month. 

