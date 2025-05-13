NJ Transit and an engineers' union appear to be steaming ahead to the first major rail strike in decades starting early Friday, even as both sides convene in Washington, D.C., where they pledged to continue negotiations.

Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers were called to the capital by federal arbitrators trying to push the two sides to reach an agreement before hundreds of thousands of riders are impacted by a strike for the first time since 1983.

Though they have several days to reach an agreement, preparations are well underway for it to happen.

On Monday, NJ Transit announced it would not provide train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on Thursday and Friday due to the strike threat. The news could impact hundreds if not thousands of attendees to the shows, in particular Thursday's show, which is sold out.

Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on May 15th and 16th. Visit https://t.co/cvpCPhJSbd for more information & travel options. pic.twitter.com/Hj3wPWhuGT — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 12, 2025

The stalemate over wages threatens to leave 350,000 riders in the lurch, despite contingency plans that promise shuttle buses from key hubs like Secaucus Junction and the PNC Arts Center. The MTA has also announced cross-honoring plans for West-of-Hudson customers.

If a strike happens, it could take effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 16 and would impact service immediately, according to NJ Transit.

The last strike at NJ Transit was in 1983. It lasted about a month.